Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,199,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,954,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

