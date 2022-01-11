Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 43.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

