Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,082.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $66,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

