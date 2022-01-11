Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $83.49 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $83,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

