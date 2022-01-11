Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FedEx worth $72,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

