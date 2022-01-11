Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 148,221 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Crane worth $61,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Crane by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

