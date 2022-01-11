Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,144 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $74,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $199.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

