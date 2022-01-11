Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 3,700 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE SBSW opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

