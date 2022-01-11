Private Ocean LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 972,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.6% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 60.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.