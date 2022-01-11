Private Ocean LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $247.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

