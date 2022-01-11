Private Ocean LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

