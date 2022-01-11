Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.