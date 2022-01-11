Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,890,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

