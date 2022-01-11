Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.91

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 160203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.