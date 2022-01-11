Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $200,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

