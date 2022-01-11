Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Prologis worth $152,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.