ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $183.36.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.