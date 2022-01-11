ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 72.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

