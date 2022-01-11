ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 72.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.