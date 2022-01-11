Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $41.86

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.86, but opened at $40.98. Prothena shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 2,957 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,560. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prothena by 204.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

