Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

