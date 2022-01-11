PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 5,686 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. New Relic makes up approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. 963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.