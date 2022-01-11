PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $770,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.71. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.