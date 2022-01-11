Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

