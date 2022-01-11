Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Lifted by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

AVB stock opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $155.64 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

