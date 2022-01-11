Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

