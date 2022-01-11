Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,546 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

