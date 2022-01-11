Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 117.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.