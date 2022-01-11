Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.14 million, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

