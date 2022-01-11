Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

