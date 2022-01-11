Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $719.32 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $719.32 million and approximately $140.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00017347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,962,444 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

