QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,338. The firm has a market cap of $202.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

