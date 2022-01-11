Quark Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $84,969.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 352.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,579,536 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

