QuarkChain Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $114.94 million and $4.41 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

