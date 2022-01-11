RAI Finance Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $48.50 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

