RAMP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $61.91 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,421,216 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

