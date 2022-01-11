Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

