Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.48.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.