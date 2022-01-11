Rational Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

