Rational Advisors LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

