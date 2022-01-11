Rational Advisors LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

