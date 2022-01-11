Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $938.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $938.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.90 or 0.07525378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.01 or 0.99855126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

