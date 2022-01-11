Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.20 million and $4,594.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,882.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.38 or 0.07474155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00308059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00876844 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00070258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00448285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00256854 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

