Raymond James & Associates Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Sunoco worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE SUN opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.