Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

