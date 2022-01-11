Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,309 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.47% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 532,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

