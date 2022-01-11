Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,771 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,011,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter.

BUG opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

