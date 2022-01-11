Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

RCD stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

