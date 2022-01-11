Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,868 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

