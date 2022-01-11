Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,553 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.32.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.