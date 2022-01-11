Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,826 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

